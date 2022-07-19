BreakingNews
Springfield man recovered from Buck Creek ID’d
Springfield man recovered from Buck Creek ID’d

Firefighter from Springfield and Wright Patterson along with Springfield Police search for a man in the white water feature along Buck Creek in Snyder Park Friday, July 15, 2022. The man reportedly went under water and did not surface. Divers found his body after about two hours. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

News
By Sydney Dawes - SpringfieldHasan Karim
42 minutes ago

A man whose body was recovered last week from Buck Creek in Springfield was identified as a 38-year-old Springfield man.

The Clark County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday identified the deceased as Jeremy Craycraft.

The man, later identified as Craycraft, was reported missing in the water around 3 p.m. Friday. He was presumed drowned after he fell off an innertube in a sections of Buck Creek and never resurfaced. Search teams found his body shortly after 4:30 p.m. in the area of the creek near the waterfall feature. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Craycraft had come to the Buck Creek area off Snyder Park Road with family members to cool off and enjoy the water. Some of his family members were confirmed to be in the water when he fell off his innertube after going over a section of rapids and disappeared underwater, said Capt. Matt Davis of the Springfield Fire/Rescue Division.

Springfield firefighters search the white water feature in Snyder Park after a man reportedly went under the water and did not surface Friday, July 15, 2022. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Davis noted the area where Craycraft’s body was recovered is dangerous due to strong currents and slippery rocks. He also said he did not believe people were allowed to swim in that area.

Springfield Fire Division crews in wet suits were in the water during the search, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Mad River Twp. fire departments launched boats, and a dive team also responded from WPAFB.

