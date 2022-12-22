Clark State, planning commission partner for professional driver training

Clark State College and the Miami Valley Regional Planning Commission (MVRPC) will partner to offer professional driver training courses to adults seeking employment to help fill workforce needs.
As part of the Greater Regional Mobility Initiative, the standardized driver training will give participants basic knowledge for employment within the public and not-for-profit transportation sectors including public transit, volunteer driving programs, senior center transportation, non-medical transportation for intellectually and/or developmental disabled, and non-emergency medical transportation.
The conversation about this training started at a Clark County Transportation Coordinating Committee, said Tracy Yates, interim director of Workforce Development.
“We talked about the need for drivers in the transportation area, and we knew we had to make a training that was flexible and affordable for our students and potential clients,” Yates said.
Brian Martin, MVRPC’s executive director, said a growing issue in the job market is the significant driver labor shortages in the region and nation.
“The intent of this new program is to create a low-cost or no-cost opportunity for individuals looking for a new career and to create a workforce pipeline to address regional driver shortages,” Martin said.
The Greater Regional Mobility Initiative is an effort led by MVRPC in cooperation with the Ohio Department of Transportation Office of Transit. The initiative is a council of a variety of transportation operators, funders and providers across eight counties in the Miami Valley who work together to solve gaps in transportation services.
The program aligns with the state’s goal established in Mobility Ohio, which is to improve safety, availability and quality of transportation for older adults, people with disabilities, those with lower incomes and other transportation needs, as well as develop, align and coordinate transportation provider standards to include driver and vehicle standards.
The driver training course will last one week and be held monthly beginning in February at the Clark State Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St. in Springfield. The cost is $1,000, and there are opportunities available to help with program fees.
For more information or to register for classes, prospective students should contact Yates at yatest@clarkstate.edu or 937-328-6062.
