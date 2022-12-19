Springfield firefighters union, Wildcats football team host coat drive

Two local organizations are holding a coat drive through most of this week to benefit Springfield City Schools students.
The first Coats for Cats community drive will be held through Thursday by the Springfield Firefighters Local 333 and the Springfield High School Wildcats Football team.
Kevin Sanders, president of the union who is leading the initiative, started this drive because he felt there was a need for it.
“We had been involved with the retirees association doing a coat distribution in years past, and that organization that used to do it (doesn’t do it anymore), so I felt there was some kind of need, some kind of responsibility there,” he said.
Sanders added one of the big driving forces to have this coat drive was for the football team.
“I also wanted to make sure the football team, who has had a heck of a year, had a positive way to be highlighted, and to put a different image out there and that the high school kids had an opportunity to create that image,” he said.
The groups are collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves of any size. They will be distributed to Springfield City School students on Friday.
To donate, drop off new or gently used items at marked bins located in:
- Los Mariachis, 1815 E. Main St.
- Fratelli’s, 42 N. Fountain Ave.
- COhatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave.
- East High Barber Co., 2429 E. High St.
- City Hall, 76 E. High St.
- Stella Bleu Bistro, 20 N. Fountain Ave.
To volunteer or get involved, email Sanders at ksanders@iafflocal333.org.
