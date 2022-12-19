Springfield firefighters union, Wildcats football team host coat drive

“I also wanted to make sure the football team, who has had a heck of a year, had a positive way to be highlighted, and to put a different image out there and that the high school kids had an opportunity to create that image,” he said.

The groups are collecting new and gently used coats, hats, gloves and scarves of any size. They will be distributed to Springfield City School students on Friday.

To donate, drop off new or gently used items at marked bins located in:

Los Mariachis, 1815 E. Main St.

Fratelli’s, 42 N. Fountain Ave.

COhatch, 101 S. Fountain Ave.

East High Barber Co., 2429 E. High St.

City Hall, 76 E. High St.

Stella Bleu Bistro, 20 N. Fountain Ave.

To volunteer or get involved, email Sanders at ksanders@iafflocal333.org.