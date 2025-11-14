Clark State narrows presidential search down to 3, who will visit campus next week

The three finalists are Evon Walters, Flavius R.W. Lilly and Rai Kathuria.

Evon Walters brings 25 years of executive leadership in the community college sector, “advancing academic quality, equity, and partnerships that expand access, improve student success, and strengthen workforce pipelines,” according to a bio provided by Clark State.

He earned bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees from the University of Massachusetts. A 2003 Fellow of the American Council on Education, he has served as faculty member and chair of Olivet College’s education department. His leadership roles include president, campus CEO and vice president of student affairs and enrollment management. He is also a manuscript reviewer for the Journal of College Student Retention: Research, Theory & Practice.

Flavius R.W. Lilly, provost at McDaniel College in Maryland, is a leader and scholar with more than 25 years of experience “advancing institutional excellence, innovation, and student success,” according to a bio provided by Clark State.

He earned his Bachelor of Science in biology from Wright State University, a Master of Public Health in epidemiology from Drexel University, a Master of Arts in applied sociology, and a Ph.D. in gerontology from the University of Maryland.

Lilly completed executive education in Higher Education Leadership at Harvard University, holds an additional certification in Intercultural Leadership, and has served as vice provost for academic and student affairs and vice dean of the graduate school at the University of Maryland.

Kathuria, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at Empire State University, is a higher education leader with more than two decades of experience “guiding public university systems and comprehensive institutions across the Midwest and Northeast,” according to his bio.

He holds a Ph.D. in molecular biology and biochemistry, has completed executive training at Harvard University’s Graduate School of Education, and is a national peer reviewer for quality assurance and accreditation.

Three open forums will be held Nov. 18-20 to meet the finalists, who will give presentations focused on the college’s “future opportunities and potential improvements for student success,” and for community members to ask questions and provide feedback, according to a press release from Clark State.

“We are excited to engage the entire Clark State community and the public in this important process,” said David Ball, chair of the Presidential Search Committee and member of the Board of Trustees. “Hearing from our campus and community members helps ensure that our next president reflects the values and priorities of Clark State.”

The open forums will be held from 2:15 p.m. to 3:15 p.m. each day, starting with Walters on Nov. 18, Lilly on Nov. 19, and Kathuria on Nov. 20, in the Community Room (rooms 207-209) of the LRC Building on the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane, as well as online via Zoom.

To register for the online sessions for each finalist, visit tinyurl.com/yd3j755e (Walters), tinyurl.com/ep35jaxn (Lilly) and tinyurl.com/yc7f6pcw (Kathuria).