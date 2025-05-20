Clark State College President Blondin will retire next summer after 13 years

“My accomplishments at Clark State would not be possible without the insights, expertise and guidance of our outstanding Board of Trustees, our responsive and dedicated staff, our talented faculty and the students who choose to learn and succeed at, and because of, Clark State,” said Blondin. “I am beyond grateful for the opportunities I have had to lead these last 12 years and it is not easy to retire.”

Clark State officials said that during Blondin’s tenure, the college has grown its federal and state grants portfolio by nearly $25 million and its Foundation from $13 million to more than $30 million; and added four baccalaureate degrees including manufacturing technology, web development and a bachelor of science in nursing.

Clark State has broadened its outreach to military and veteran students and their spouses via a 50 percent tuition discount and tailored support services. Clark State has been recognized as the No. 1 “military-friendly small to medium community college in the nation for the past two years.

Before being president of the college, Blondin served as chancellor, chief academic officer and chief student officer at Arkansas Tech University — Ozark Campus, was a professor of English at Arkansas Tech University, associate professor of English at the University of Arkansas — Fort Smith and faculty associate at Arizona State University.

She earned her bachelor of arts in English with a minor in Spanish from Purdue University and her master’s and doctorate in 18th century British Literature from Arizona State University.

“Dr. Blondin has been, and I am sure will continue to be, an absolute powerhouse in higher education. She has amazingly raised the bar of success for Clark State,” said Board of Trustees’ Chair Sharon Evans. “Clark State is all the better as a result of her leadership and she will definitely be missed.”

Blondin said she plans to contribute to higher education and stay in Springfield.

“I look forward to contributing to higher education in a consultative capacity in the future and I plan to stay in Springfield, a community that has embraced my family and where I have made some of the best friends a person a could have. My husband, daughter and I love Ohio and this community,” she said.

Clark State will partner with the Association of Governing Boards early this summer for the search process for a new president.