Clark State named a top military friendly school for fifth year in row

News
By , Staff Writer
1 hour ago

Clark State College has been named as one of the Nation’s Top Military Friendly Schools for the fifth consecutive year.

“Clark State is honored to assist our veteran and military populations in reaching their educational goals,” said Diana Seaman, registrar. “To once again achieve the status of ‘Gold’ confirms Clark State’s commitment to our veteran and military students.”

The college was chosen as a top school on the Military Friendly Schools list for the 2023-24 year, which, now in its 13th year, provides a guide for veterans and their families.

The college serves United States military veteran students, active military students, National Guard and Reserve students, dependents and military spouses. Students have also been inducted into the SALUTE National Honor Society, the only one that recognizes and honors the service and achievements of student veterans.

Clark State has received other military awards, including a Collegiate Purple Star designation in 2022, Top School in the 2018 Military Advanced Education & Transition Guide to Colleges & Universities, designation as a Purple Heart Campus in 2015 and approval as the first community college in Ohio by the Community College of the Air Force as a General Education Mobile partner. The college also features a Veterans Lounge to provide student veterans with a place to unwind, study, and hold meetings or network.

The college offers a 50% tuition discount to active-duty military students and their spouses. To be eligible, potential students must present active orders or military ID to the cashier’s office.

The list of ratings is determined by combining the college’s survey scores and the ability to meet thresholds for student retention, graduation, job placement, loan repayment, persistence and loan default rates. It is identified by VIQTORY, a service-disabled, veteran-owned business that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities.

