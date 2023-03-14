Clark State, Infinity labs partner to provide students with education opportunities

“In our ongoing pursuit of future technical talent, we’ve partnered with Clark State College to support curriculum development, train, and retain Ohio-made modeling and simulation and cybersecurity capacity between a thriving community college and one of Ohio’s fastest growing tech companies,” he said.

Infinity Labs will work with Blondin and Clark State’s team of education innovators to reinvent Ohio’s current state of partnerships between academia and industry.

The areas of cooperation between the two organizations can include a variety of joint academic and education activities such as: non-credit continuing education course development; certificates and degree level course development in the field of modeling and simulation; youth outreach at the K-12 level in STEM; internship and co-op opportunities for applicable students; on-site learning for students; and assistance with post-graduation job attainment and security clearance obtainment.