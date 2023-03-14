Clark State, Infinity labs partner to provide students with education opportunities

Clark State College and Infinity Labs have partnered to help provide students with educational opportunities.
The Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement is for the “importance of regional workforce development, student professional development and curriculum development to benefit the economic health of the state and nation.”
“This partnership will have a direct impact on our students as it will give them world-class internship and career opportunities in this region,” said President Jo Alice Blondin.
Infinity Labs works to provide “revolutionary advances in the ability to analyze and solve complex problems in an ever-evolving, systems-driven world.”
Jason Molnar, co-founder and chief strategy officer for Infinity Labs, said part of their core strategy includes STEM engagement and cooperative education opportunities.
“In our ongoing pursuit of future technical talent, we’ve partnered with Clark State College to support curriculum development, train, and retain Ohio-made modeling and simulation and cybersecurity capacity between a thriving community college and one of Ohio’s fastest growing tech companies,” he said.
Infinity Labs will work with Blondin and Clark State’s team of education innovators to reinvent Ohio’s current state of partnerships between academia and industry.
The areas of cooperation between the two organizations can include a variety of joint academic and education activities such as: non-credit continuing education course development; certificates and degree level course development in the field of modeling and simulation; youth outreach at the K-12 level in STEM; internship and co-op opportunities for applicable students; on-site learning for students; and assistance with post-graduation job attainment and security clearance obtainment.
