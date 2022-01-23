Clark State hires alumni as new mental health counselor

Clark State College has hired a new mental health counselor who is also an alumni, the college announced in a release.
Arlie Ray, who has over 11 years of experience in educational and private settings, said serving students has always given him a sense of fulfillment and working at the college will keep his rehabilitation and mental health counseling skills sharp.
“The ultimate goal is to provide students with the necessary mental health coping skills…I can better serve students by tempering their educations with a firm understanding of how to maintain their forward momentum after they leave college,” Ray said.
Ray attended Clark State in the Human Resource Management program after receiving his G.E.D., earned an undergraduate degree in business management from Antioch University, and Master of Rehabilitation Counseling degree from Wright State University, the release stated. He is experienced in Safe Space training with the LGBTQIA+ community; trauma-informed care, including sexual assault and rape; and crisis counseling, including suicide prevention.
“Arlie is a dedicated mental health counselor and certified rehabilitation counselor. He specializes in treating trauma survivors and helping individuals with mental health or developmental issues transition into the workforce,” Melinda Van Noord, counseling coordinator, said. “There is a growing need for mental health services and Arlie will help us meet our goal of increasing the availability of counseling at all college locations.”
The Clark State Counseling Center is free and available for walk-in services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment at all locations by calling 937-328-7961.
