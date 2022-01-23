Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark State hires alumni as new mental health counselor

Clark State College alumni, Arlie Ray has returned to serve students as a mental health counselor. Contributed

caption arrowCaption
Clark State College alumni, Arlie Ray has returned to serve students as a mental health counselor. Contributed

News
By Brooke Spurlock
13 minutes ago

Clark State College has hired a new mental health counselor who is also an alumni, the college announced in a release.

Arlie Ray, who has over 11 years of experience in educational and private settings, said serving students has always given him a sense of fulfillment and working at the college will keep his rehabilitation and mental health counseling skills sharp.

ExploreThere are 3 ways to renew Clark County dog tags in 2022

“The ultimate goal is to provide students with the necessary mental health coping skills…I can better serve students by tempering their educations with a firm understanding of how to maintain their forward momentum after they leave college,” Ray said.

Ray attended Clark State in the Human Resource Management program after receiving his G.E.D., earned an undergraduate degree in business management from Antioch University, and Master of Rehabilitation Counseling degree from Wright State University, the release stated. He is experienced in Safe Space training with the LGBTQIA+ community; trauma-informed care, including sexual assault and rape; and crisis counseling, including suicide prevention.

ExploreUnique bourbon raffle to benefit Springfield Arts Council

“Arlie is a dedicated mental health counselor and certified rehabilitation counselor. He specializes in treating trauma survivors and helping individuals with mental health or developmental issues transition into the workforce,” Melinda Van Noord, counseling coordinator, said. “There is a growing need for mental health services and Arlie will help us meet our goal of increasing the availability of counseling at all college locations.”

The Clark State Counseling Center is free and available for walk-in services from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or by appointment at all locations by calling 937-328-7961.

In Other News
1
Pandemic has compounded staffing issues at area schools
2
Athlete of the Week Springfield High School
3
Student of the Week Springfield High School
4
Ohio National Guard assists Springfield Regional Medical Center
5
Care delayed for many as COVID patients, mostly unvaccinated, flood...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top