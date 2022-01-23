Clark State hires alumni as new mental health counselor

Arlie Ray, who has over 11 years of experience in educational and private settings, said serving students has always given him a sense of fulfillment and working at the college will keep his rehabilitation and mental health counseling skills sharp.

Explore There are 3 ways to renew Clark County dog tags in 2022

“The ultimate goal is to provide students with the necessary mental health coping skills…I can better serve students by tempering their educations with a firm understanding of how to maintain their forward momentum after they leave college,” Ray said.