Daylight saving time begins this weekend: What is happening with the issue now?

Both bills have been referred to committees, but will need to pass both houses before it can be signed into law.

However, similar bills have been introduced several times without success.

Supporters of ending the clock change list a number of benefits, including reducing car crashes and improving health.

Doctors with Kettering Health Network’s Sleep Centers said that the clock change poses special problems for sleep.

In 2016, Dr. Michael Bonnet, the clinical director of the Sleep Center at Sycamore Medical Center in Miamisburg said, “If we change the clock on our wall correctly and keep our same sleep times, we lose an hour of sleep. But for many of us the time change means sleeping an hour later on Sunday morning and putting off the change to Sunday night. If we still go to bed and get up at our typical clock times on Sunday, our body sees this as going to bed an hour earlier and getting up an hour earlier.”

Bonnet said that the change also poses a problem due to the timing of the sunrise.

“As a result, people may once again be driving to work or school in the dark again or into the rising sun,” he said. “We could see an increase in auto accidents, an increase in bad moods, and other problems on Monday morning.”

Daylight saving time was first introduced in the U.S. in World War I, though it was nationally abolished after the war ended. According to the Congressional Research Service, a few states continued to observe the practice, and in 1966 nationwide daylight saving time was made official with the Uniform Time Act.