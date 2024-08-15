Clark State faculty member receives award from state safety center

Lemen was one of two higher education professionals and one of six safety professionals statewide to receive this award. This is the first year the awards have been given to higher education professionals, with 100 people nominated.

Matt Franz, senior vice president of technology, safety and strategic initiatives for Clark State, said Lemen plays a “crucial role in fostering culture of care and support” for students, faculty, staff and community members.

“Jon exhibits a genuine focus to connect with individuals on a personal level. He doesn’t just see safety and security as mandates to be followed. Instead, he collaborates with people to understand their concerns and works directly with them to bridge the gap between protocols and peace of mind,” he said. “Given the diverse nature of Clark State, Lemen’s varied background and his passion for inclusive engagement have been instrumental in fostering a college culture centered on safety.”

Lemen came to the college in 2022 with a background as a medic, firefighter, sheriff’s deputy and K9 officer. In his current role, Lemen works to grow the college’s safety, security, awareness and risk culture to support its needs and requirements.

In his first year, Lemen helped the college obtain nearly $100,000 in safety grants from the State of Ohio and the Department of Higher Education to purchase a radio communication system, which allows the college to communicate directly with 911 communication centers during an emergency.

In 2024, he also spearheaded efforts that led the American Association of Community Colleges to name Clark State as one of three national finalists for the Award of Excellence for Community College Safety Planning and Leadership.

“It is quite an honor for Jon to be selected for this state-wide award ... I am proud of his hard work and unwavering effort to not only improve campus safety and security, but to establish and grow strong relationships on campus. His efforts have led to a stronger, safety-focused campus culture where communication has been better than ever both internally and externally,” Franz said.