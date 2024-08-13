Payroll Project: Springfield city doubles six-figure earners in 2023

By Ispiro Halabi – Staff Writer
16 minutes ago
The city of Springfield paid 83 employees over $100,000 in 2023, according to the Payroll Project, an annual reporting project from the Springfield News-Sun and Dayton Daily News.

This number is nearly double the 42 employees who earned over six figures in 2022. The police department accounted for 36 six-figure salary earners, compared to just six in 2022.

The increase of police making over six figures is due to pay increases for officers, sergeants and lieutenants that went into effect Jan. 1, 2023, according to Springfield Human Resources director Jim Bodenmiller.

The Springfield Fire Department had just 14 employees making over six figures in 2023, down from 15 in 2022.

The voting and taxpaying public is the employer for government agencies. As with any other employer, the public has not just a right but a responsibility to know how much its employees are paid in the interest of good stewardship.

Go here for a searchable database of state and local government pay across our region.

The highest paid Springfield employees last year were:

1. Bryan Heck, city manager: $187,919

2. Brian Miller, fire chief: $167,884

3. Thomas Franzen, assistant city manager/economic development director: $167,825

4. Christopher Moore, service director: $163,108

5. Jill Allen, law director: $159,834

6. Allison Elliot, police chief: $152,406

7. Shannon Meadows, community development director: $148,530

8. Katie Eviston, director of finance: $147,095

9. James Bodenmiller, human resources director: $141,523

10. Michael Kranz, police captain-cs: $140,606

