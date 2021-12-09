Clark State criminal justice students team up with local law enforcement for shop with a cop

Clark State College’s criminal justice students will partner with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol this weekend to help kids shop.
The annual Shop with a Cop event will take place Saturday morning at Walmart on Tuttle Road, according to a release from the college. Students will assist children as they get pictures with Santa, wrap gifts and serve refreshments.
“This is the first year Clark State’s criminal justice program has engaged in this process, but we look forward to continuing to partner in this event,” said Karen Benton, assistant professor of criminal justice. “It is a priority for our students to engage in activities that allow them to have interaction with and a positive impact on the citizens in our community.”
Palonnie Halfmoon, a criminal justice student and security cadet, will be participating in the event.
“I wanted to participate because I shopped for a family in need when I was younger,” she said. “It was great to see those kids enjoy Christmas just like myself so it would be great to see these children enjoy Christmas just as much as I did when I was a kid. I am doing this because I want to help better the community and I look forward to see the kids’ faces light up.”
The sheriff’s office has held this event for the past five years, and it’s funded by the Clark County Deputies FOP Lodge 209, according to Wendy Holt, grants and program manager for the sheriff’s office and criminal justice adjunct professor at Clark State.
Each year, the sheriff’s office has fundraisers for staff where they pay $25 to participate, such as No Shave events, allowing deputies to wear short sleeves or no ties, and the money raised is used for Shop with a Cop. Holt said community members also donate money for the event.
“This year, 21 families, with a total of 48 kids will be participating,” she said. “Each child is given $100 to spend. The items that the children purchase with their money are wrapped and sent home with them. Santa attends the event, and a light breakfast is provided to the families prior to their shopping experience.”
