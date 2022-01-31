Clark State creates program for first responders

Explore Survey shows Ohio restaurants still fighting COVID effects

Fairborn Police Chief Terry Bennington said he felt it was important for the officers participating on their Quick Response Team and dealing with dependency issues. He said the goal is for them to have a better understanding of the issues surrounding chemical dependency and able to better serve that part of the community.

“Our role in the past had primarily been enforcement and this was a new area for the officers,” he said. “The idea of officers having chemical dependency training was brought up in some of the initial meetings and Clark State was mentioned as a possible partner.”

The course isn’t specific to officers and anyone can benefit from taking the training, Burr said. There is a certificate of completion awarded for the course and it will continue as long as there are interested participants.