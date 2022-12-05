Clark State College to improve emergency safety notifications to students

Clark State College has been awarded more than $93,000 to help improve safety on campus.
The Campus Safety grant will be used to enhance the college’s ability to communicate with students, faculty and staff about emergency incidents and with local first responders.
“We will be installing voice over IP (VOIP) speakers as a public address system that will integrate with our existing emergency notification system,” said Matt Franz, senior vice president for technology, safety, and strategic initiatives. “Currently this system sends emails, text messages, messages to all computer screens and TV displays, as well as to phones on campus.”
These funds will allow the college to not only include areas where people might be outside of the mentioned technology but it will also provide more accessible options for those who may have visual disabilities.
Franz said the goal is to maximize their ability to reach people inside the buildings during an emergency event.
The funds will also be used to purchase radios for those at the college to community directly with incoming first responders to improve their response and information before getting to the campus.
“It will also allow us to be aware of other incidents in our area and to proactively prepare to support our sister education intuitions in the county should they need help,” Franz said.
Jon Lemen, director of risk and emergency management, also said being able to purchase the Multi-Agency Radio Community System (MARCS) will allow them to communicate directly with the 911 communication center during an emergency and give direct information to the operators.
“Communication is the most important aspect of any emergency situation and with this financial award we will be able to add to our resources to enhance the overall safety here at Clark State College,” he said.
The grant is believed to be the first statewide program of its kind in Ohio history. It was awarded by the State of Ohio and Department of Higher Education, and jointly administered with the Department of Public Safety.
