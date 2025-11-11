Clark State celebrates veterans, active duty, military families

That spirit of gratitude extends beyond a single day, she said.

“It’s reflected year-round in the college’s commitment to helping military-affiliated students achieve their educational and professional goals,” Everingham said.

About 350 veterans, active-duty service members and military family members representing every branch of the Armed Forces attend Clark State each year, according to the college.

Those students can earn credentials or degrees, as well as active duty, reserve, Ohio National Guard and their spouses can receive a 50% reduced tuition rate, according to the college.

They “take pride,” Everingham said, in helping service members and their families transition to college.

“Our goal is to provide individualized guidance that helps veterans receive college credit for their military experience and connect their education to future career goals,” she said.

“Veterans bring unmatched leadership, discipline and life experience into our classrooms,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “Our responsibility is to honor that service by ensuring they have every resource and opportunity to achieve success in their next chapter.”

The college will host several events during the week to honor veterans.

The Clark State Eagles will take on UC Clermont Wednesday during Veterans Appreciation Games, which includes recognition of veterans in attendance. Admission is free to both games, with the women’s game beginning at 5:30 p.m. and the men’s game at 7:30 p.m.

Throughout the week, veterans can stop by the Veterans Lounge in Rhodes Hall at the Springfield campus to receive a free meal voucher from Fresh Abilities, the on-campus restaurant.

The Springfield campus will also host a veterans book display; an exhibit of military uniforms; a World War II art display of George Withers, a magazine, book and newspaper illustrator; and a Veterans Recognition Wall honoring Clark State faculty, staff and students.

The college also honored veterans and active-duty service members during its Veterans Appreciation Ceremony on Monday at the Springfield Main Campus Veteran’s Memorial outside the Sara T. Landess Technology and Learning Center, where the Springfield High School Junior ROTC Presented the Colors; Anthony Reed, admissions and career services specialist, sang the National Anthem; and President Jo Alice Blondin and Greg Lavender, an Army veteran and a Clark State emergency medical services student, gave remarks.

To reinforce its commitment to the Uniformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act, the college signed a Statement of Support with the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve.

This partnership emphasizes the college’s support for “advocating for military employees, recognizing their leadership and skills, and supporting workforce rights,” as 35 military affiliated employees work at the college, according to Clark State.

The college was awarded Military Friendly Gold Status and named a top 10 Military Spouse Friendly school by VIQTORY, which connects the military community with the companies that want to hire them, according to its website.

Clark State is also Ohio’s first institution designation as a Purple Heart campus. It partners with the Community College of the Air Force to offer online courses that meet the associate degree requirements in applied science, as well as My Career Advancement Account scholarships to eligible military spouses.

“We proudly carry Ohio’s Collegiate Purple Star designation, recognizing that we do everything we can support military-affiliated students and families,” Everingham said. “This distinction reflects our ongoing efforts to provide dedicated support through priority registration, academic and career advising, and assistance with maximizing military education benefits.”