Nonprofit campaign helps Springfield nursing home residents get Christmas wish lists

“To think that that one-third of our county’s nursing home population will enjoy an incredible Christmas because of this campaign, well it certainly puts air in our balloon,” Ryan Ray said. “Gifts & Presence isn’t about ‘stuff,' though. It’s about love, and it’s a clear and life-changing statement that they’re not only seen, but that they matter, too.”

Last year, the task force took on four local nursing homes, with about 300 residents total. However, this year they added two more homes to equal nearly 500 residents.

The homes being served this year include Good Shepherd Village, Allen View, Northwood, Southbrook, Springfield Manor and Villa Springfield.

Each home compiled a wish list for each resident, which includes clothing and shoe sizes and snack preferences, that were added to an online program once the nonprofit received all wish lists.

Some wishes included items such as mini refrigerators, doll babies, comforters, Bibles, slippers, coloring books, hygiene items, TVs and more, Ray said.

“It’s hard to accept the fact that this might be the only time they receive anything new, or something they really want and need. Even their favorite snacks becomes a once-a-year type thing,” he said.

Now that the wish lists have been made, the website will open Monday at www.lifeuntethered.org, beneath the “Gifts & Presence” image.

“We strongly encourage each adopter to strive to get everything on the wish lists, including the desired clothing. We also ask that each adopter wrap their gifts, attaching an inventory list to the outside of the gifts. That inventory list must also include the name of the resident, as well as which home they are from,” Ray said.

Dropoff times for the gifts are from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 6 and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 at The Springfield Metropolis.

The “presence” part of the campaign refers to the parties Ray’s task force hosts at each nursing home when residents receive their gifts while enjoying treats, music and a visit from Santa. The residents will be visited from Dec. 16-18.

To donate to the campaign, visit www.lifeuntethered.org, click on the “donate” button, then scroll down and click on the Clark County Senior Citizens Task Force icon.