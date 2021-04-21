120-room Marriott hotel coming to Clark County Fairgrounds

A 120-room Marriott hotel is coming to the Clark County Fairgrounds, according to a release from the project’s developer.
The new property will be located at the State Route 41 interchange of Interstate 70 on the Clark County Fairgrounds.
The hotel, which will be named SpringHill Suites, will be a joint venture between Dillin LLC, a local developer, and Har Bhatnager, the CEO of Middletown Management Company. The two developers were awarded the Marriott franchise on Tuesday, a statement from Dillin LLC said.
“This location is perfect for hospitality services,” Larry Dillion, president of Dillin LLC said. “We are thrilled to have a Marriott banner for the location and look forward to complementing hospitality with service and restaurants that will truly add to the energy already created at Champions Park.”
Dillin is a longtime property developer. He took over the development of the Austin Landing project in Miamisburg in 2016 until its sale in late 2019. He was also behind the Levis Commons development in the Toledo region.
In mid-2020, the City of Springfield entered a consulting contract with Dillin LLC to come up with a redevelopment plan for the former Kroger building on South Limestone Street.