$90K going to 3 Clark County nonprofits thanks to Stronger Together event

“Just days before the event, a powerful storm swept through, damaging the event tent and threatening to cancel months of planning. But the spirit of this community refused to let that happen. Volunteers rallied, sponsors stepped up and plans shifted to ensure the celebration went on,” said Elisabeth Gelhar, marketing coordinator and Stronger Together planning committee member.

With their 60-by-220-foot tent destroyed in the storm, organizers moved the catering, the stage and auction items under a 40-by-80-foot tent, and attendees sat under the shade of trees.

Despite these challenges, the event was still able to raise the $90,000, as well as an additional $22,000 for 22 scholarships of $1,000 each for Northwestern and Tecumseh High School seniors, who volunteered at the event.

Donations were received through an online auction, in-person auction, raffles, special events and from businesses, organizations and individuals.

The funds raised at the event support a wide range of initiatives, including student scholarships, leadership programs and essential community services throughout Clark County and beyond.

Scott Griffith, New Carlisle Rotary board member and Stronger Together planning committee member, presented the checks of $30,000 each to the three nonprofits at the last New Carlisle Rotary meeting.

“This year’s event was more than just a fundraiser, it was proof that even when storms threaten to knock us down, our community rises higher,” Gelhar said. “The event will be remembered as a night when determination, generosity and hope overcame every obstacle.”

The New Carlisle Rotary Club, founded in 1972, supports local schools, students, teachers and citizens through programs like Positive Behavior Intervention Support, as well as local groups and organizations like the New Carlisle Library, Quest Boy Scouts of America, Period Kits Ohio and the Salvation Army.

Tecumseh Strong, formed in 2019 after Tecumseh student Collin Griffin lost his battle with cancer in 2018, is focused on building leadership within the Tecumseh Local Schools and athletic community. Funds benefit student athletes at the high school with scholarships, youth sports programs and leadership activities, as well as offering free opportunities for youth football and cheer.

The Barrett Strong Foundation, created in 2019 in memory of Barrett Fitzsimmons who was diagnosed with stage IV liver cancer when he was six years old, focuses on supporting pediatric cancer research, the hospital department that treated him and families with children facing cancer. Funds also provide scholarships for Clark County students and support the Ronald McDonald House of Dayton.