Clark-Shawnee to host Power of the Pen competition today

Shawnee Middle School's 8th Grade Power of the Pen Team at the District Tournament at Kenton Ridge Middle School. Contributed

Shawnee Middle School's 8th Grade Power of the Pen Team at the District Tournament at Kenton Ridge Middle School. Contributed
News
By
10 minutes ago
X

Clark-Shawnee schools will host the Regional Power of the Pen writing competition today for many middle school students to “showcase their creativity, talent, and writing skills.”

“The Power of the Pen program empowers middle school writers, acknowledging the importance and value of their talent and of the stories they create,” said Darcy Leis, middle school teacher and director of the Regional Power of the Pen. “Our region’s writers are skilled and dedicated. Helping facilitate this program — a program that shines a light on our region’s young literary masterminds — is an honor.”

ExploreWittenberg earns Ohio’s first CASCE-accredited bachelor’s program in exercise science

This competition encourages seventh and eighth grade students to create original works fiction and nonfiction in response to prompts provided during the event. It will feature three rounds of writing, with students given 40 minutes to respond to each prompt. Their work will then be judged based on creativity, voice, structure, language and mechanics.

Students participated in district competitions earlier this year where top writers from each district competition advanced to the regional tournament, and 20% of the regional competitors will advance to the State Power of the Pen tournament in May.

ExploreHow could the end of Haiti TPS impact Springfield, regional economy?

The Shawnee Middle School seventh grade team placed first out of 15 schools at the district competition, and had four writers place in the top 12 at the event.

The Turner Foundation of Springfield and the Kiwanis Club of Dayton are sponsoring the event, as well as special awards presented at the tournament.

The Western Power of the Pen Region includes districts in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery and Preble counties.

In Other News
1
President Trump to symbolically pardon Pete Rose, who died last year
2
How could the end of Haiti TPS impact Springfield, regional economy?
3
Wittenberg earns Ohio’s first CASCE-accredited bachelor’s program in...
4
‘I got sucked in’: Gov. Walz regrets focus on false claim of...
5
Civil War cemeteries remind us of past division - and importance of...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.