Clark-Shawnee students, staff in old buildings for last time; new building opens in fall

Shaffer said she’s been in all three buildings as a student and as an administrator and teacher.

“That’s kind of cool. Not many people can say that they have done that, so it’s exciting but it’s sad at the same time,” she said.

Students at Reid were displaced in February after the district discovered a structural issue at the school that caused the building to close. The students were housed in different schools - Kindergarten Village, Rockway and Possum - for the rest of the year since they did not resume operations at Reid.

“On behalf of the teachers, support staff, and administration, I extend the district’s sincere gratitude for the support, patience, and flexibility our families have demonstrated during this turbulent year. We are all looking forward to next year when things will hopefully feel more normal,” Superintendent Brian Kuhn said in a release.

The new elementary school will be across the street from Shawnee High School, which was renovated.

Clark-Shawnee held a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2018 to kick off construction of their $52 million pre-K through sixth grade school building.

Voters approved a $37 million bond issue in August 2017 to build a new elementary school and renovate the middle/high school. The bond issue was for 5.3 mills for 37 years and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home a little more than $15 a month. The state will cover about 30%, or $15 million, of the cost of the project.