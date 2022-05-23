Clark-Shawnee students place in top 3 at regional technology, entrepreneurship competition

Matt Williams and Codi Ridenour presented “The CRC,” Carbon Reduction Capture Filter, which seeks to reduce pollution and eliminate carbon dioxide and other dangerous emissions from automobiles.

Kaiden Warfel, Gabe Seniours and Franklin Sparks presented “Leaner and Greener,” where they researched how to increase the efficiency of gas engines to eliminate the need for electric cars.

FlexFactor, a collaborative technology and entrepreneurship program, encourages student to develop critical thinking, creative reasoning and problem-solving skills, and the curriculum is designed for high school teachers to integrate into their classrooms, the release stated.

“One of the reasons I love the project is because it takes the students through an entire problem-solving process,” Matthies said. “They worked on it for 12 weeks. The students got different viewpoints, researched, collaborated, and created. The program checked a lot of the boxes that we have not been able to hit the past couple of years.”

The district plans to continue this program in the 2022-23 school year and expand it into additional classrooms.

“Students are developing important skill sets that will be used again whether in college, their career, etc.,” Matthies said. “It’s an opportunity for hands-on learning and experiences as they choose a topic they are passionate about or interested in and learn everything they can.”

The project requires students to identify a problem they want to solve, research it and then find a solution. They must then build a business model to support that solution and then pitch it to a panel of judges.

Out of the 67 high school teams, 10 were invited to compete at the regional level, where students presented to a panel of seven judges.

First place was awarded to Miamisburg High School students Shelby Bettendorf, Summer Wright and Brooke Steinbrunner for their project, “The Bully Tulli”. The three each received $500 scholarships through the Sinclair Community Outreach Grant.