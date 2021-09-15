Clark-Shawnee holding online auctions for items inside 3 former elementary schools

Clark-Shawnee Local School District is holding an online auction for the loose furnishings from inside their three former elementary schools.
The auction includes furnishing from inside Possum, Reid and Rockway Elementary Schools that include furniture, playground equipment, modular classrooms, equipment and more.
The auction, which opened today, is being held on www.govdeals.com/cslsd.
According to the site, there are 213 total listings of items from inside the three schools. The auctions end between Sept. 20-23.
As of this afternoon, the highest bid for an item was $460.
The district held an online real estate auction for Rockway Elementary School that ended earlier this month.
The school was sold for $394,000, plus an admin fee of $19,700, making the total price $413,700, according to the site.
The school and items inside the three buildings are being sold due to the district opening the new Clark-Shawnee Elementary School.
Clark-Shawnee held a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2018 to kick off construction of their $52 million pre-K through sixth grade school building. Voters approved a $37 million bond issue in August 2017 to build a new elementary school and renovate the middle/high school. The bond issue was for 5.3 mills for 37 years and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home a little more than $15 a month. The state covered about 30%, or $15 million, of the cost of the project.