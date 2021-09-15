Clark-Shawnee holding online auctions for items inside 3 former elementary schools

The district held an online real estate auction for Rockway Elementary School that ended earlier this month.

The school was sold for $394,000, plus an admin fee of $19,700, making the total price $413,700, according to the site.

The school and items inside the three buildings are being sold due to the district opening the new Clark-Shawnee Elementary School.

Clark-Shawnee held a groundbreaking ceremony in October 2018 to kick off construction of their $52 million pre-K through sixth grade school building. Voters approved a $37 million bond issue in August 2017 to build a new elementary school and renovate the middle/high school. The bond issue was for 5.3 mills for 37 years and will cost the owner of a $100,000 home a little more than $15 a month. The state covered about 30%, or $15 million, of the cost of the project.