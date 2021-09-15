Coronavirus: Clark County opening new vaccine center

Explore Regional hospitals open more COVID units to keep up

The health district has an ample supply of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, CCCHD communications coordinator Nate Smith said, as well as a limited supply of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

A third dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — is authorized for immunocompromised individuals and will be available at the Leffel Lane location.

Those who qualify for an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose include the following:

Individuals undergoing active cancer treatment (solid tumor and hematologic malignancies).

Individuals who have received a solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.

Individuals who have received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy).

Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).

Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection.

Individuals undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.

The Centers for Disease Control recommends moderately to severely immunocompromised people consider receiving a third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the completion of the initial 2-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series.

In Clark County, 17,093 cases of COVID-19 were reported as of Tuesday, with a total of 321 deaths and 586 hospitalizations also reported. Roughly 44% of the county’s population has completed its vaccine series, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Overall, 63,484 vaccines have been administered in the county.

Statewide, more than 1.3 million cases of the virus have been reported, with 68,775 hospitalizations and 21,265 deaths also reported.

By the Numbers:

