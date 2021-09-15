Coronavirus: Clark County opening new vaccine center

Clark County Combined Health District’s new COVID-19 vaccine distribution center is scheduled to open in Springfield today.
The Clark County Combined Health District announced a new location for vaccine distribution at 110 W. Leffel Lane. The site was previously the Abilities Connection building and has been vacant for two years. The county-owned building is being used by the health district in partnership with the Clark County Board of Developmental Disabilities, the Board of Commissioners of Clark County, and Mercy Health.
Vaccines in the county were once distributed from the Upper Valley Mall in Springfield, which closed this year. The health district is openinga new location for vaccine distribution in anticipation of the authorization of “booster doses” to people who completed their vaccine series of Moderna and Pfizer.
The 50,000 sq. ft. building is ideal for the space, Clark County Combined Health District health commissioner Charles Patterson told the News-Sun, as it has many open areas to maintain physical distancing, as well as spaces that will be designated for vaccination and aftercare. Once the health district receives the green light for the booster doses, the Leffel Lane location will be used to administer them.
Those eligible for their first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses, which include people who are 12 years of age and older, can get their shots at the center. People wishing to receive a vaccine can visit the Leffel Lane location on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1-7 p.m.
The health district has an ample supply of the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, CCCHD communications coordinator Nate Smith said, as well as a limited supply of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
A third dose of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — is authorized for immunocompromised individuals and will be available at the Leffel Lane location.
Those who qualify for an additional COVID-19 vaccine dose include the following:
- Individuals undergoing active cancer treatment (solid tumor and hematologic malignancies).
- Individuals who have received a solid-organ transplant and are taking immunosuppressive therapy.
- Individuals who have received a CAR-T-cell or hematopoietic stem cell transplant (within two years of transplant or taking immunosuppression therapy).
- Individuals with moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (e.g., DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome).
- Individuals with advanced or untreated HIV infection.
- Individuals undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids (i.e., ≥20mg prednisone or equivalent per day), alkylating agents, antimetabolites, transplant-related immunosuppressive drugs, cancer chemotherapeutic agents classified as severely immunosuppressive, tumor-necrosis (TNF) blockers, and other biologic agents that are immunosuppressive or immunomodulatory.
The Centers for Disease Control recommends moderately to severely immunocompromised people consider receiving a third dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine at least 28 days after the completion of the initial 2-dose mRNA COVID-19 vaccine series.
In Clark County, 17,093 cases of COVID-19 were reported as of Tuesday, with a total of 321 deaths and 586 hospitalizations also reported. Roughly 44% of the county’s population has completed its vaccine series, according to the Ohio Department of Health. Overall, 63,484 vaccines have been administered in the county.
Statewide, more than 1.3 million cases of the virus have been reported, with 68,775 hospitalizations and 21,265 deaths also reported.
By the Numbers:
44.1: Percentage of Clark County population that has completed a vaccine series
17,093: The number of total cases of COVID-19 reported in Clark County
321: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County