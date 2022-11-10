Clark-Shawnee elementary students, families participate in literacy night

This event started as an opportunity for families to learn more about the importance of early literacy and provide practical ways they can support their child’s education at home.

“Family engagement has always been an essential part of our Title I programming,” Phelps said. “We thought a family literacy night would be a refreshing new way to engage families, encourage reading at home, and share information about our Title I services.”

The district has close to 100 students in kindergarten and first grade who receive tutoring services through the Title 1 Team, including teachings and reading specialists, tutors and reading tutors, and 35% of students in those grades also benefit from additional tutoring support throughout the school day.

Title 1 programs are designed to help children meet the state content and performance standards in reading, language arts, and mathematics. It’s a federally funded supplemental education program that provides financial assistant improve educational opportunities for educationally deprived children.