Clark-Shawnee approves tax abatement request for planned distribution facility

The Clark-Shawnee Local Board of Education has given its approval regarding a tax abatement request related to a planned distribution facility that will be at the Prime Ohio II industrial park.
The request asked for the approval of a 100% tax abatement for 15 years regarding property at 1801-1830 Prime Parkway and is part of an Enterprise Zone Agreement.
The school district gave its approval on Thursday. The Enterprise Zone Agreement will need to be approved by the city of Springfield and city commissioners are expected to vote on it in September.
The applicant for the agreement that includes the abatement is NP Springfield Industrial LLC, who is working on behalf of a client interested in the property at Prime Ohio.
That information was given to the News-Sun by Horton Hobbs, the vice president of Economic Development for the Greater Springfield Partnership.
Hobbs did not release the name of the client that NP Springfield Industrial LLC is working on behalf of nor the nature of the client’s operations.
Representatives of the Clark-Shawnee Local School District did not divulge that information either and referred to Hobbs for more information regarding the abatement request.
Hobbs did say that the abatement has to do with a pending development related to a distribution facility.
The Enterprise Zone Agreement and the tax abatement request is unrelated to an announcement made last week by the Greater Springfield Partnership regarding the company Surati Sweet Mart, Ltd.
The Toronto-based snack food company, that specializes in Indian treats, will be establishing its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. at 3100 Upper Valley Pike.
Surati plans to invest a total of $16 million at that location as well as bring 108 jobs to the area.