Clark-Shawnee approves tax abatement request for planned distribution facility

Hobbs did not release the name of the client that NP Springfield Industrial LLC is working on behalf of nor the nature of the client’s operations.

Representatives of the Clark-Shawnee Local School District did not divulge that information either and referred to Hobbs for more information regarding the abatement request.

Hobbs did say that the abatement has to do with a pending development related to a distribution facility.

The Enterprise Zone Agreement and the tax abatement request is unrelated to an announcement made last week by the Greater Springfield Partnership regarding the company Surati Sweet Mart, Ltd.

The Toronto-based snack food company, that specializes in Indian treats, will be establishing its first manufacturing facility in the U.S. at 3100 Upper Valley Pike.

Surati plans to invest a total of $16 million at that location as well as bring 108 jobs to the area.