Clark County water, sewer rates increase for 2026

Most customers will receive a 3% water and sewer rate increase in the Miami Valley, including those in Park Layne, Huber Heights, Miami County, Greene County, Medway, Crystal Lake, and parts of Mad River Twp., such as Green Meadows, Houck Meadows and West Enon.

Customers connected to the city of Springfield have a 12% water increase, with pass through water and sewer rate increases from the city starting Jan. 1. Northridge will have an 8% water increase and 3% sewer increase.

Those connected to the city in Springfield Twp. by contract, including Limecrest and Rockway (water only), will have a 12% water increase and 3% sewer increase for Limecrest.

Lawrenceville will have a 3% water increase, which is the only utility they serve there.

Bauer said that 75% of customers typically use 600 cubic feet of water a month or less, which is about 4,500 gallons. The impacts to residents in all districts for water and sewer range from $1-$6 per month, depending on the type of service provided. The county has over 8,500 accounts for its 2,200 residents in four counties.

Bauer also mentioned the utilities department is an enterprise fund, so they don’t function with taxpayer funding, but through rate payers, and that’s how operations are funded.

“We maintain more than 88 miles of water mains, over 108 miles of sanitary sewers. We have three treatment plants, 18 pumping stations and four elevated water tanks,” he said.

Other changes include a 3% water and sewer rate increase for the inactive account base rate charge, which is for accounts that are turned off but still have to be serviced by the department, Bauer said.