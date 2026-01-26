Clark and Champaign County schools monitor weather for potential closures this week

Clark and Champaign counties are under a Level 2, which warns that only those who feel it is necessary should be out on the roadways.

Clark County had 12 inches of snow reported in Enon and Springfield, and Champaign County had 11.5 inches reported in Christiansburg.

Clark County

-Clark State College has virtual classes and services today and Tuesday, with buildings closed both days.

-Wittenberg University moved to remote learning and operations today and expects to extend it through Tuesday.

“We will continue to monitor the weather carefully and will make decisions accordingly. Barring any changes, we expect to be fully in-person on Wednesday,” said a university spokesperson.

-Clark-Shawnee Local School administrators are monitoring road and weather conditions, including wind chill, to make operational decisions for this week, said Superintendent Brian Kuhn.

“This week’s weather is certainly an anomaly after leaving over a foot of snow followed by a forecast containing very cold temperatures,” he said.

-Global Impact STEM Academy is conducting classes virtually for calamity days moving forward, said Superintendent Josh Jennings. He said it’s hard to say when students will return in-person, but they assess the weather each night and morning.

“However, with Global Impact, we follow what the collective group of schools where our students come from end up doing. We are also affected by what Clark State College and Springfield City School District decides because of how we are linked with facility usage,” he said.

-Greenon Local Schools continues to closely monitor the weather and any decisions will be made with student and staff safety in mind as the top priority.

“At this time, we are unable to predict what the remainder of the week will look like for our district,” said Superintendent Darrin Knapke.

-Northeastern Local Schools continues to assess weather conditions and student and staff safety for the rest of the week, but doesn’t have a decision to share yet, according to Superintendent Jack Fisher.

-Northwestern Local Schools will continue to work with other county superintendents to develop their plan since it’s “fluid and being adjusted all the time” to make sure students and staff remain safe, said Superintendent Jeff Patrick.

-Springfield City School District’s Operations Team continues to closely monitor weather conditions, with multiple factors being considered “as conditions evolve,” and are hopeful students can return to school as soon as it’s safe to do so, according to Communications Specialist Jenna Leinasars.

-Tecumseh Local Schools are still evaluating the situation and no announcements have been made regarding school for Tuesday yet, according to Superintendent Paula Crew.

“We are still under a Level 2 snow emergency in Clark County. Many of the main roads are in poor conditions due to the amount of snow we received yesterday. I doubt the rural and neighborhood streets will be cleared enough for buses tomorrow. The predicted below zero temperatures will also weigh into our decision,” she said.

Champaign County

-Graham Local Schools are also monitoring conditions and will make a call in a timely manner each day so families can prepare accordingly, according to Superintendent Chad Lensman. However, the extreme cold temperatures can factor into delays or cancellations during the week.

-Triad Local Schools are watching the weather and evaluating hourly to make decisions day by day, according to Superintendent Vickie Maruniak.

“The Champaign County superintendents and I have already started discussing tomorrow (Jan. 27), looking at temperatures, snow emergency level, road conditions, etc. We plan to make a decision about tomorrow early afternoon. I cannot say what will happen for sure since it is something that is evaluated as time goes,” she said.