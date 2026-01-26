Popular Kings Island store will have brand-new look this spring

The KI Essential shop will be updated for the park's 2026 season.

The KI Essential shop will be updated for the park's 2026 season.
Warren County amusement park Kings Island has announced an overhaul to one of its major shopping locations.

KI Essentials, which can be found next to the park entrance on International Street, will have a brand-new look when Kings Island opens again this spring.

The overhaul will take inspiration from Kings Island’s famous Eiffel Tower with a mural of the structure set to be located behind the shop’s counter.

The KI Essential shop will be receiving an update for the park's 2026 season.

Kings Island announced this update via social media, teasing it will also feature “intricate architectural elements.”

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason. For more information, visit sixflags.com/kingsisland.

