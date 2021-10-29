Clark County trick-or-treat to be held Saturday night

There’s been some misinformation in the community regarding when Clark County’s Beggar’s Night is, and the sheriff’s office would like set the record straight.
“It has come to the attention of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office that there has been some confusion regarding the schedule for Beggar’s Night for Halloween for 2021,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Some of the information that has been released or provided to the public has been in error, or has been from past years’ schedules.”
Beggar’s Night is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday for the entire county, including villages and Springfield, according to a release.
However, the Core Block Business District for Springfield is holding a special beggar’s night from 6 to 8 tonight for the businesses in downtown Springfield. This is the only time and area holding an extra trick-or-treat event, the sheriff’s office stated.
