springfield-news-sun logo
X

Clark County trick-or-treat to be held Saturday night

Beggar’s Night 2021 is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Clark County. Staff/Bill Lackey
Caption
Beggar’s Night 2021 is from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday in Clark County. Staff/Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
59 minutes ago
Sheriff’s office received calls regarding confusion, misinformation.

There’s been some misinformation in the community regarding when Clark County’s Beggar’s Night is, and the sheriff’s office would like set the record straight.

“It has come to the attention of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office that there has been some confusion regarding the schedule for Beggar’s Night for Halloween for 2021,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Some of the information that has been released or provided to the public has been in error, or has been from past years’ schedules.”

ExplorePolice investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil planned

Beggar’s Night is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday for the entire county, including villages and Springfield, according to a release.

However, the Core Block Business District for Springfield is holding a special beggar’s night from 6 to 8 tonight for the businesses in downtown Springfield. This is the only time and area holding an extra trick-or-treat event, the sheriff’s office stated.

ExploreSchool report card: Northwestern achievement rate second-highest in Clark County

In Other News
1
Police investigating body found in Springfield home as homicide, vigil...
2
School report card: Northwestern achievement rate second-highest in...
3
PHOTOS: Tecumseh AFJROTC Trunk-or-Treat
4
Clark County Municipal Court cases
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

ajc.com

Brooke Spurlock
Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top