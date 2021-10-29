Clark County trick-or-treat to be held Saturday night

“It has come to the attention of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office that there has been some confusion regarding the schedule for Beggar’s Night for Halloween for 2021,” the sheriff’s office stated. “Some of the information that has been released or provided to the public has been in error, or has been from past years’ schedules.”

Beggar’s Night is scheduled for 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday for the entire county, including villages and Springfield, according to a release.