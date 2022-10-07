Clark County SPCA, Enon winery to host 13th annual Dogtoberfest this weekend

Guests can also bring their well-behaved dogs or find a dog as adoptions will be taking place at the event, where the SPCA hopes to have 13 puppies for adoption.

Hawke said this event means a lot to community members.

“For some, it’s a great day out with family and friends, but we (also) have folks who volunteer for this event every year to help make it a success. Our volunteers that help our SPCA are one of our most-valued assets. Others attend to help make a difference in the lives of homeless pets. People who support this yearly event care about the SPCA and the work we are doing to improve conditions for the cats and dogs we place in new homes,” Hawke said.

The SPCA and Winery are hoping to raise at least $9,000 this year. Last year, the event raised $8,446.50, compared to the first year when they raised $1,000.

“This event is our biggest fundraiser each year and the time and love that Brandeberry Winery puts into this event each year is beyond measure. Without the winery’s love and support of the Clark County SPCA, we wouldn’t be where we are today,” Hawke said.

Kelly Brandeberry, one of the owners and manager of Brandeberry Winery, said this event was her idea 13 years ago.

“I thought that we had a beautiful location to have big events like this and with my love of dogs, I decided to approach Hawke about doing a fundraiser for them to help homeless dogs,” she said.

Brandeberry said not only do animal lovers, rescues and the community have a “deep love and respect” for Hawke because of her dedication to saving animals, but that the SPCA does good work so this event is normally a success.

“Dogtoberfest is a day for the community to come together in a fun way to show their support,” she said. “Dogtoberfest was made for dog lovers. It’s the one day they get to spend with their dog at a festival not only supporting a good cause but mostly having a fun outing with their four legged best friends.”

Other upcoming SPCA events include the second annual Fins 4 Fur Fishing Tournament will be held from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 22 at the Enon VFW, and PetSmart’s National Adoption Week from Nov. 7-13 on Bechtle Ave. in Springfield will feature multiple rescue groups doing on-site adoptions all week from the store.