Clark County Sheriff’s Office to collect unused medication Saturday

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this weekend.
The sheriff’s office will accept “pills, patches and vaping devices” from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at two locations in the county.
Items will be collected at the Springview Government Center at 3130 E. Main St. in Springfield in the front parking lot and at Tecumseh High School at 9830 W. National Rd. in New Carlisle.
“The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked,” the sheriff’s office said. “Both locations will be staffed with deputies to take unwanted and unused medications from residents. This will be a drive-up service so people will not even have to exit their cars to turn over medication.”
Started by the United States Drug Enforcement Administration, National Prescription Drug Take Back Day was created with the purpose of helping adults clean out their medicine cabinets.
Last year, the DEA collected and destroyed close to 985,000 pounds, nearly 493 tons, of potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs, according to the DEA’s website.