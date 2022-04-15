Clark County school honored with Purple Star Award for commitment to military families

One school in Clark County was honored with the Purple Star Award this year by the Ohio Department of Education for commitment to military families.
Northwestern Junior/Senior High School was one out of 263 schools to receive Purple Star designations as members of the Purple Star Class of 2022, ODE announced Monday. Ohio now has 431 active Purple Star schools.
Principal Lori Swafford said the school is honored to receive the award.
“Our staff believes it is important to support all of our students,” she said. “We believe the military families in our district support our country and we want to do whatever we can to help support them.”
The award program recognizes a school’s commitment to serving and supporting students and families connected to the U.S. armed forces and Ohio National Guard.
“The Purple Star Award recognizes schools that honor and support the unique needs of military-connected youth and their families,” said Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens. “I applaud these schools and their extraordinary commitment to ensuring students’ success through academic and wraparound supports.”
The Purple Star Advisory Board helps determine requirements for the award program. Schools must designate a liaison between military-connected students and their families and the school. The liaison then works with teachers to support the military-connected students in school and helps ensure families have access to necessary resources in the community.
“Purple Star schools are another example of Ohio’s proud tradition of honoring our servicemen and women,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “As a community, these schools are embracing our military-connected students and their families, providing them with support and resources to meet those families’ unique needs.”
