Clark County school honored with Purple Star Award for commitment to military families

“The Purple Star Award recognizes schools that honor and support the unique needs of military-connected youth and their families,” said Interim State Superintendent of Public Instruction Stephanie Siddens. “I applaud these schools and their extraordinary commitment to ensuring students’ success through academic and wraparound supports.”

The Purple Star Advisory Board helps determine requirements for the award program. Schools must designate a liaison between military-connected students and their families and the school. The liaison then works with teachers to support the military-connected students in school and helps ensure families have access to necessary resources in the community.

“Purple Star schools are another example of Ohio’s proud tradition of honoring our servicemen and women,” said Gov. Mike DeWine. “As a community, these schools are embracing our military-connected students and their families, providing them with support and resources to meet those families’ unique needs.”