Clark County road work schedule announced for this week

The Clark County Engineer’s Office announced the following roadwork schedule for the week of Aug. 2:
- County road work: County crews will be applying a chip seal surface treatment in German and Pike Township this week on Ballentine Pike, Addison Carlisle, Marquart Road, Ayers Pike, and New Carlisle St. Paris Pike. The roads are posted with “Loose Gravel and Fresh Tar” signage. Through traffic will be maintained with one-lane, two-direction traffic with the use of flaggers. Motorists should expect minor delays.
- County resurfacing: Contract crews will be making pavement repairs on Garrison Road and West Jackson Road this week. Through traffic will be maintained with one-lane, two-direction traffic with the use of flaggers. Motorists should expect minor delays.
- Tremont City Road Bridge: The stretch of Tremont City Road between River Road and Urbana Road has been closed for the replacement of the existing bridge over Moore’s Run Creek. The project is estimated to be complete by Aug. 6, 2021, the engineer’s office stated.