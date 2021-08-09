springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County road work schedule announced for this week

Work scheduled on several roads in Clark County this week. FILE
News | 59 minutes ago
By Staff

The Clark County Engineer’s Office announced the following roadwork schedule for the week of Aug. 9:

  • County road work: County crews will be applying a chip seal surface treatment in German and Pike Twp. this week on New Carlisle St. Paris Pike, Black Pike, Detrick Jordan and North Hampton Road. The roads are posted with “Loose Gravel and Fresh Tar” signage. Through traffic will be maintained with one-lane, two-direction traffic with the use of flaggers. Motorists should expect minor delays.
  • County resurfacing: Crews will be paving Garrison Road, W. Jackson Road and Stine Road between South Vista and Enon-Xenia Road this week. Through traffic will be maintained with one lane two-direction traffic with the use of flaggers. Motorists should expect minor delays.
  • Tremont City Road Bridge: Work is ongoing with the contractor expected to pave the bridge, and county crews will place a guardrail on Tremont City Road. The project is estimated to be complete by Aug. 13.

