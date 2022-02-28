Clark County residents asked to voice transportation needs through transit study

Currently, public transit is available in Springfield through the Springfield City Area Transit (SCAT), which has several fixed routes that operate every hour, with one route operating every 30 minutes.

The city also operates a paratransit for ADA-certified passengers who cannot use SCAT and who call ahead at least 24 hours before their desired trip, and all people can use SCAT’s “dial-a-ride” service to schedule a ride, according to the transportation committee.

The study has found several high-demand areas for transit in the city of Springfield: the area between Lincoln Park and Oakwood Place neighborhoods in the southern part of the city, the area around Mercy Health hospital, the Arlington neighborhood east of downtown, and North Village Square in northern Springfield.

All four areas are serviced by existing SCAT routes.

High-demand areas for transit in rural areas in Clark County include the Greenlawn Village Condominiums and the Shrine Road and Rolling Terrace Manufactured Home parks, per the study’s early findings.

Clark County has fewer transportation options currently than the city of Springfield. Qualified people in the county can utilize human service transportation services in some areas, with providers including agencies like the Clark County Veterans’ Office, The Abilities Connection, United Senior Services and the Clark County Department of Job and Family Services and some area health agencies, according to the transportation committee.

In addition, some private services exist in the county, such as Uber and Lyft, but both are limited. Some rideshare programs also exist in the county.

The study has proposed a few alternative methods for transportation in the city and county.

City transit:

Crosstown Route Linkages: Although this proposal is similar to the current transit system, some adjustments would be made to existing routes. For example, the current green route and the yellow route would be combined. The revised system, as proposed, would include five routes.

Trunk and Branch: This proposal would provide a higher frequency of stops for various routes. Five routes are proposed for this system.

Citywide dial-a-ride service: Residents would call ahead for rides. Four transit zones – Northwest, Northeast, Southwest, Southeast – are proposed for this alternative model.

County transit:

No change to the current transportation.

Introduce a Zone (Dial-a-Ride Van) System: Residents would call ahead for a ride. Two zones, East and West, are proposed for this model. This would also allow for the county to transfer residents to other systems in neighboring counties.

Introduce a Flex Route System: Several routes would be serviced through zones that pass through portions of Enon, South Charleston, South Vienna and North Hampton and other rural spaces in the county.

Those who respond to the Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee’s online survey for the study can comment their thoughts of each model and offer recommendations for them.

The Clark County Commission authorized a $123,388 contract with TranSystems for the county transit study in September 2021.

The Clark County-Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee hosted two public meetings on Feb. 17 at Springfield City Forum to determine transportation needs in the area. A video recording of the presentation is available on the City of Springfield’s Facebook page.

Public comment on the study will be received until 5 p.m. on March 7. More information about the study can be found on www.ClarkTCC.com/forward-2030.

Other public hearings in regard to the study’s findings are expected later this summer.