Hamburger icon
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Officials approve equipment purchases for airport, contract for air mobility center

Springfield Municipal Airport. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

caption arrowCaption
Springfield Municipal Airport. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Hasan Karim
1 hour ago

The city of Springfield approved the purchase of two fuel trucks that will service aircraft at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal airport in an effort to better serve business that have set up shop there over the past few years.

In addition, three staff members will be added to provide support to operations at the airport, which has seen a growth in clients and become a hub for advanced air mobility technology.

Springfield officials also recently authorized the city to enter into a preliminary agreement related to the design phase of the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence that will be located at the airport.

ExploreNo one knows what’s next for Ohio House, Senate maps

The project is estimated at $8.2 million and will be a 30,000-square-foot, two-story facility that will accommodate university and government research as well as companies developing that technology that already have a presence at the airport.

A hangar will be built adjacent to the new facility. The center is expected to be used by both the Air Force and private industry.

Springfield has been awarded $6 million from the U.S. Department of Defense for the construction of that facility. Another $2 million will be covered by JobsOhio, and the rest will come from the City of Springfield.

Officials want to provide space at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport that will support manufacturers and operators of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL), also known as flying cars. It is a type of aircraft that uses electric power to hover, take off and land vertically.

It will also support the five companies that are already working on advanced air mobility at the Springfield airport.

ExploreCDC mulling changing mask guidelines; how local policies might be impacted

The ordinance regarding the project that was recently approved by Springfield city commissioners called for the authorization to enter into a Preliminary Agreement with Marker Inc. for the Preliminary Services/Design Development Services for the Design-Build construction of the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence for an amount not to exceed $171,800.

The two other ordinances that were passed and related to the purchasing of the two fuel trucks, included the purchase of a 1,000 Gallon Avgas Refueler complete and delivered from SkyMark Refuelers, LLC, for an amount not to exceed $129,262.

The other was for the purchase of a 5,000 Gallon Jet Refueler complete and delivered from SkyMark Refuelers, LLC, for an amount not to exceed $262,857.

In Other News
1
Urbana could see 513-unit housing development behind Walmart
2
Clark State’s growth continues as school celebrates 60 years
3
Springfield schools on ballot for voters to approve continuing levy
4
Student of the Week Triad High School
5
Athlete of the Week Triad High School

About the Author

Follow Hasan Karim on twitter

Hasan Karim, covers all things business in Clark and Champaign counties. Has been a reporter since 2017. His focus is primarily on job creation and covering the largest companies in the area. He also reports on the local healthcare industry as well as local government.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top