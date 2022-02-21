Officials approve equipment purchases for airport, contract for air mobility center

Springfield has been awarded $6 million from the U.S. Department of Defense for the construction of that facility. Another $2 million will be covered by JobsOhio, and the rest will come from the City of Springfield.

Officials want to provide space at the Springfield-Beckley Municipal Airport that will support manufacturers and operators of electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (eVTOL), also known as flying cars. It is a type of aircraft that uses electric power to hover, take off and land vertically.

It will also support the five companies that are already working on advanced air mobility at the Springfield airport.

The ordinance regarding the project that was recently approved by Springfield city commissioners called for the authorization to enter into a Preliminary Agreement with Marker Inc. for the Preliminary Services/Design Development Services for the Design-Build construction of the National Advanced Air Mobility Center of Excellence for an amount not to exceed $171,800.

The two other ordinances that were passed and related to the purchasing of the two fuel trucks, included the purchase of a 1,000 Gallon Avgas Refueler complete and delivered from SkyMark Refuelers, LLC, for an amount not to exceed $129,262.

The other was for the purchase of a 5,000 Gallon Jet Refueler complete and delivered from SkyMark Refuelers, LLC, for an amount not to exceed $262,857.