Clark County resident is 2022 Empowering Women awardee

Folz was presented with a framed certificate and a blue cobalt glass award at the annual presentation on June 11. She was nominated by Barbara Faust, Beverly Dixon, Jan Kushmaul, Pat Banaszak and Nancy Metzger.

In 1972, Folz, an registered nurse and special education teacher, met with others who were interested in establishing a volunteer program to support young mothers and their infants in the community. She became the executive director of Birthline, which became Mercy Parent-Infant Center in the 1980s, and continued that position until 1998.