Vaccine appointments in Clark County for 50-plus, other groups, to open Friday morning

Vaccine appointments in Clark County for those ages 50 and older, as well as people with type 2 diabetes and end-stage renal disease, will open Friday morning for next week.
The Clark County Combined Health District will receive roughly 3,500 doses of vaccine for next week, the county’s health commissioner Charles Patterson said.
Those also eligible include childcare and funeral services, law enforcement and correction officers, pregnant people, bone marrow transplant recipients and people with ALS or type 1 diabetes who were made eligible for the vaccine on March 4.
Residents with certain qualifying health condition also qualify.
Qualifying health conditions that qualify include: cerebral palsy, spina bifida, inherited metabolic disorder including phenylketonuria, severe neurological disorders including epilepsy, hydrocephaly and microcephaly, severe genetic disorders including Down Syndrome, fragile X syndrome, Prader-Willi syndrome, Turner syndrome and muscular dystrophy, cystic fibrosis, sickle cell anemia, alpha and beta thalassemia, solid organ transplants, severe congenital heart disease requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe type 1 diabetes requiring hospitalizations within the past year, severe lung disease including asthma requiring hospitalizations within the past year.
Scheduling is available at the following locations:
- The CCCHD, in partnership with Mercy Health, will start scheduling appointments on Friday at 8 a.m. Appointments can be made by calling 937-717-2439 or online at ccchd.com.
- The New Carlisle Community Health Center, located at 106 N. Main St., will schedule appointments by phone at 937-543-0310.
- Rocking Horse Community Health Center, located at 651 S. Limestone St. will be offering the vaccine by appointment only during varied hours. Rocking Horse patients will take priority. Valid identification and insurance information will be collected. No one will be turned away due to insurance status. To schedule a vaccine appointment, contact 937-525-4521.