Clark County Prosecutor’s Office displays Clothesline Project for domestic violence awareness

Wright said the county is so “huge” on domestic violence and sexual assault that the prosecutor’s office has one advocate specifically assigned to those cases as well as partners who pick up and do ongoing care.

“We decided to do this because a lot of people go throughout their lives and they’re victimized and they never tell anyone,” Wright said. “So for this moment to be so powerful of ‘you’re not alone’ and also ‘you’re safe to tell your story and keep telling your story,’ but also encouragement to other people that we’re all in this together and you don’t have to fight this battle alone.”

Clark State College also displayed the Clothesline Project this month from Oct. 11-15 in the TLC Rotunda at the main campus. It featured T-shirts decorated by campus members with messages that honored domestic violence survivors and helped to instill hope.