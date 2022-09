Combined Shape Caption

Diva is a 2-year-old, 50 lb. Husky mix, who is looking for a new home. She is very sweet and gentle. She loves to cuddle and would make a great addition to your family. Her adoption fee this week is $77 as she is the pet of the week. That includes her vaccines, alteration, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED