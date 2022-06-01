Clark County Pet of the Week

Cora is a 2-3 year old Akita mix that weighs approximately 70 lbs. She is a love bug who loves to cuddle and play. She does well with children and other dogs, as we have seen but we always recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee this week is $77, as she is Clark County Dog Shelter’s Pet of the Week. That includes alteration, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet her! Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED