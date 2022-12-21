Clark County Pet of the Week

Met Pip. We believe he is some sort of hound mix, around 6-months-old. He is a spunky little fella and would make a great family pet. He does well with children, people, and other dogs. However, we do still recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. He is Pet of the Week, and due to the Holiday, we have dropped his adoption fee to $77. That includes his neuter, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 if you would like to meet him. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED