Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Snyder! He is an approximate 45-50 lb. Boxer-Pittie mix around 3-years-old. Snyder is a happy, friendly guy and is looking for a family to settle down with forever. He has never had issues with other dogs at the shelter but, we always recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $77, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet Snyder. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED