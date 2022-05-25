springfield-news-sun logo
Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Snyder! He is an approximate 45-50 lb. Boxer-Pittie mix around 3-years-old. Snyder is a happy, friendly guy and is looking for a family to settle down with forever. He has never had issues with other dogs at the shelter but, we always recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting. His adoption fee this week is $77, as he is the Pet of the Week. That includes his vaccines, alteration, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 for an appointment to meet Snyder. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

About the Author

Follow Amy Burzynski on twitter

Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

