Clark County Pet of the Week

16 minutes ago
Meet Nala! She is a 54 lb., Mountain Cur mix, around 3-years-old. This sweet girl loves attention and wants to be by your side all the time. She is a little leery of men, but warms up with a little time. We have not seen any issues with other dogs but, we do recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. Her adoption fee is $22, as she is the pet of the week. That includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140, if you are interested in meeting her. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

