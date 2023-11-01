Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Gumbo! He was picked up as a stray back in September. Unfortunately, we had no luck tracking down the owner. He is a 2-year-old Pittie Mix, around 50 lbs, that is very sweet, loving, and playful. He would make an excellent family pet. We have not seen any issues with other dogs here at the shelter. However, we do recommend bringing in your dog to meet him, to see if it’s a good match. His adoption fee this week is $111 as he is Pet of the Week. That includes his neuter, vaccines, microchip, heartworm test, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 if you’re interested in meeting Gumbo. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED