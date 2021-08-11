Clark County Pet of the Week

Vixen is a sweetie that was left in a park to find her own way. She is around 3-years-old, who obviously had pups at one time. She is scheduled for her spay and ready to go to her furever home. She’s around 55 pounds and will fit comfortably on your couch. Vixen will be spayed, inoculated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed for $22 as she is the Pet of the Week. Vixen is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED