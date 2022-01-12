Hamburger icon
Clark County Pet of the Week

Ellie is a sweet, gentle, kind-hearted Pittie Mix who is looking for her furever home. She is around 55 lbs. and as far as we know, she does well with other dogs and children. Her adoption fee is $22 as she is the Pet of the Week. That includes her spay, vaccines, microchip, 2022 dog license and a free vet check. Ellie is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED
