Clark County Pet of the Week

Charlie is around 2-½-years-old, and is a real sweetie. He went home with someone once, but the apartment manager said “No,” so he came back. Charlie wants a buddy all to himself, and will probably do best as an only. He is neutered, fully vaccinated, microchipped, vet checked and licensed. Charlie can be yours for $22 as he is our Pet of the Week. Charlie is at the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. Call 937-521-2140 or visit www.facebook.com/clarkcountydogshelter for more information. CONTRIBUTED
Staff Writer
22 minutes ago

Amy Burzynski
Amy Burzynski, editorial assistant and community relations with Journal-News, compiles information about local community events and news.

