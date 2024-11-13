Clark County Pet of the Week

Meet Xena! She is a 2-3 year old, Australian Kelpie mix, around 42 lbs. She’s ready to bring all the fun and love into your life. This girl has a gorgeous coat with soft shades of brown, black, and white, and tall perky ears. Xena is as sweet as she is beautiful, with a heart full of pure affection for everyone she meets. She loves her walks, enjoys a good game of fetch, and would thrive in a home that can match her playful energy. If you have other pets, we do recommend a meet-n-greet prior to adopting to make sure it’s a good match. Come check her out and take her home. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED