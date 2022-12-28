Clark County Pet of the Week

springfield-news-sun logo
54 minutes ago

Meet Gretel. She is a 64 lb., mixed-breed, around 3-years-old. She is voted one of our sweetest dogs here at the shelter. She is a little shy at first but she opens up fairly quickly. She gets along well with most dogs, as we have seen at the shelter. However, we still recommend a meet-n-greet, prior to adopting. As our Pet of the Week, her holiday special price of adoption is $77. That includes her spay, vaccines, heartworm test, microchip, dog license, and a free vet check. Call 937-521-2140 if you would like to meet Gretel. Clark County Dog Shelter is at 5201 Urbana Road, Springfield. CONTRIBUTED

